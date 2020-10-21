Arrest Made in Slaying of Woman Found Dead in Chula Vista in August: CVPD

Two and a half months after a woman was found apparently slain in a patch of shrubbery near the Otay River, the Chula Vista Police Department announced the arrest of another woman for the alleged murder.

Christina Garcia, 23, was found by a passerby in a field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista on the morning of Aug. 5, 2020.

Police said the woman had what appeared to be a gunshot wound. There were also shell casings discovered around the body, indicating the woman was slain, Lt. John English said.

On Wednesday the department announced the arrest of Vanesa Gastellu, 28, in connection with Garcia's slaying. CVPD did not release any more details about the investigation, including a possible motive or how and when Gastellu was taken into custody.

Chula Vista police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously via San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.