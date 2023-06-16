SDPD in standoff with armed man inside Hillcrest donut shop

SWAT officers are in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a Hillcrest donut shop after threatening people outside with an "edged" weapon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses reported the manw as spitting at and threatening passerbys outside of the Donut Star shop at Dove and Washington streets before 2:30 p.m. After police arrived, the man brandished an "edged weapon, according to SDPD Lt. Jake Resch.

The man made threatening motions toward officers and would not surrender. He was shot by non-lethal ammunition before and then ran into the donut shop and barricaded himself inside, Lt. Resch said.

Employees at the donut shop, who have been evacuated, told police there was an unsecured firearm and ammunition inside the building, prompting SWAT officers to respond to the shop, Resche said. Officers don't know if the man has found the gun.

Resch said the man could be homeless.

Emergency negotiators have been trying to talk the man into surrendering. He has called 911 himself at least once and spoken to dispatchers, telling them he'd rather die than surrender, Resch said.

Around 50 officers were at the scene as of around 4 p.m., according to Resch.

This story will be updated with the latest details.