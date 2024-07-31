Sheriff's department investigating apparent murder-suicide at Santee senior home

Two elderly adults were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Santee senior living home on Tuesday morning, following a similar incident at the same facility earlier this year, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Around 11:05 a.m., Santee Sheriff's Station deputies received a radio call about a deceased man and woman at the Lantern Crest Senior Living facility located at 300 Lantern Crest Way in Santee.

Their identifications are being withheld pending confirmation and notification of family members.

On May 26, another man and woman were found deceased with head trauma at the same senior living facility, according to the sheriff's department.

There are currently no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community, sheriff's deputies say. Sheriff's Homicide investigators are still investigating the incident to determine the circumstances of these deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.