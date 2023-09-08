Another hurricane will impact San Diego weather this weekend

Hurricane Jova, spiraling hundreds of miles off the coast of San Diego, is close enough to bring high swells and chances of thunderstorms to the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Jova's impact will be minuscule compared to Tropical Storm Hilary, which battered San Diego with 50+ mph winds and record-setting rainfall.

The storm prompted a high surf advisory in Orange County until 10 p.m. Sunday. Here in San Diego, wave heights are expected to peak Saturday between 3 and 5 feet, according to meteorologist Sheena Parveen. The elevated surf plus strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions, the NWS said.

The center of #HurricaneJova is currently ~900 miles south-southwest of San Diego. While #Jova will stay well out to sea, it will:



🌊🌊 enhance some south swell leading to higher surf, and



🌊🌊 enhance some south swell leading to higher surf, and

🌧️⛈️send some moisture into SoCal, leading to slight t'storm chances this weekend.

Out of the water, Saturday should be a perfect beach day, Parveen said.

Here's a look at Saturday afternoon highs:

Coast: 83 and sunny with 10-20 mph breezes

83 and sunny with 10-20 mph breezes Inland: 93 and sunny with 10-20 mph breezes

93 and sunny with 10-20 mph breezes Mountains: 89 and sunny with winds up to 20 mph

89 and sunny with winds up to 20 mph Deserts: 110-plus; excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

The NWS issues heat warnings when temperatures significantly increase chances of heat related illnesses for people working or recreating outside. The graphic below shows temperature forecast for Saturday across Southern California. The NWS said Saturday will eb the warmest of the next 7 days

The unseasonably hot weather is expected to continue into Sunday, but Jova will begin pushing clouds into the region in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for rain in the mountains on Sunday, according to Parveen.

Sunday temperature ranges look like this:

Coast: 83 - 86

83 - 86 Inland: 93 - 97

93 - 97 Mountains: 89 - 93

89 - 93 Deserts: 106 - 113

The warm-up continues into Monday before temperatures drop and post card weather returns to finish out the week.

When it's hot, remember to drink plenty of water and fluids, and always have water available for your pets. Take breaks if you're working or playing outside, and checking in on your elderly friends and neighbors is also a great habit to get into. And remember to never leave your kids or pets in hot cars!