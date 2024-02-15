American Cancer Society Launches I Love You, Get Screened Campaign

In 2023, the American Cancer Society launched I Love You Get Screened ™, a new approach to raising awareness by focusing on an emotion that unites us all - love. When it comes to getting screened for cancer, audiences want to hear from those close to them. With the new campaign, the American Cancer Society calls on brothers, best friends, cousins, partners, and everyone in between to tell those they love to get screened.

Cancer screening rates in the United States dropped significantly during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and while rates have rebounded somewhat, there are still large portions of the screening age population who are not up to date. Cancer screening is safe, effective, and should be a regular part of your life.

Screening tests can catch cancer early when it may be easier to treat. Screening recommendations for people

at average risk are:

• 25+: Cervical screening

• 45+: Colorectal and breast screening

• 50+ Discuss lung and prostate screening with a doctor

Disparities in cancer screening exist across groups of people who have systemically experienced greater social or economic obstacles to screening based on their racial or ethnic group, sexual orientation, education, health insurance status, immigration status, or other characteristics historically linked to discrimination or exclusion. In addition, the number of people who are eligible for cancer screening continues to grow, underscoring the opportunity and the challenge of increasing screening rates across a large population.

The I Love You Get Screened ™ campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventive cancer screening and provides access to resources to help individuals get screened for cancer. Often, the most powerful messages come from loved ones. The American Cancer Society is calling on everyone to talk to those they love about cancer screening.

The American Cancer Society is committed to helping people learn more about cancer screening recommendations, overcome barriers to getting screened, and take steps to get screened. Learn more at cancer.org/getscreened.