American Airlines launches daily nonstop Tijuana-Phoenix flight

American Airlines launched its daily nonstop service between Tijuana and Phoenix on Thursday.

Flight 4841 will depart from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) each day at 11:15 a.m. and return to PHX at 2:42 p.m. American Airlines is using Embraer 175 and Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft, according to a PHX news release.

Although TIJ provides service to more than 40 destinations within Mexico, Phoenix is the only U.S. destination for Tijuana, PHX said.

Additionally, American Airlines is the first U.S. airline to operate this route, Aeropuerto de Tijuana said in an X post.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The inaugural flight was on Thursday, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reported.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport The new nonstop service between Tijuana and Phoenix launched on Feb. 15, 2024.

"The opening of this route is of great relevance for the Tijuana Airport since, with it, international connectivity is resumed. At Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, we are committed to expansion and innovation in the aeronautical sector and, especially, to providing a better travel experience to our passengers," Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of GAP, said.

The first passengers were welcomed with tastings of the famous Caesar salad, a Tijuana culinary treasure that turns 100 years old in 2024, accompanied by craft beer from the region. They were also greeted with mariachi music.

Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, secretary of tourism for Baja California, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone.

“The opening of the Phoenix-Tijuana international flight is a strategic step that will contribute to the growth of connectivity in Baja California and will allow us to strengthen the tourism value chain," Aguíñiga Rodríguez said. "This new air connection not only expands our travel options but also strengthens our region's position as a world-class tourist destination. We are committed to continuing to promote tourism and our offer for locals and visitors, as well as generating a greater economic benefit for the benefit of our community."

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.