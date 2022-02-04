Allegiant Air Beginning Flights to Austin, South Dakota From SAN This Spring

This spring, San Diego International Airport will have a new year-round route to Austin, Texas and a summer seasonal route to Sioux Falls, South Dakota through Allegiant Air, it was announced Thursday.

Allegiant will launch the new Texas route from SAN to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on April 20, and the South Dakota flights are scheduled to run between May 19 and Aug. 12 through Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

"We welcome Allegiant's new year-round service to Austin and summer seasonal flights to Sioux Falls," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "Allegiant continues to grow its presence at SAN, providing service to unique destinations across the U.S."

Austin is a new destination for Allegiant and the only year-round service the carrier offers from SAN. The service will operate two times weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant offered seasonal nonstop service between Sioux Falls and SAN during the summer of 2020 and will resume flights this summer. Flights will operate two times weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

From SAN, the airline also offers nonstop flights to Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona, Bellingham and Pasco, Washington, El Paso, Texas, Eugene and Medford, Oregon, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Las Vegas.