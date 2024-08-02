All six passengers survive horrific head-on crash in Sorrento Valley

Remarkably, all six victims of a head-on crash in Sorrento Valley early on Friday afternoon have survived, officials said.

Two people, however, were seriously hurt in the wreck involving a Toyota SUV and a sedan in the 6100 block of Carroll Road at around 1:30 near the intersection with Pacific Heights Boulevard, officials told NBC 7 One of them was the driver of the car, and the other was one of five people riding in the SUV. All of those involved in the crash were hospitalized.

Shelby Bremer A photo of the crash on Carroll Road involving a sedan and a Toyota SUV

A witness told NBC 7 that one of the vehicles was participating in a funeral procession to the cemetery. He said that his wife’s family was in the Toyota SUV ahead of him when the crash occurred.

The initial investigation indicated that speed may have been a factor in the incident, NBC 7 was told.

Four of the victims were taken to Scripps La Jolla, with the remaining victims sent to Sharp Memorial.

Travelers in the area are being asked to avoid the area; Carroll Road is expected to be closed for several hours.