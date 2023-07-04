fourth of july

All San Diego beach parking lots reach max capacity on Fourth of July: SDPD

Police urged revelers to explore other places or ride-share on the holiday

By 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police warned Fourth of July celebrators that all San Diego beach parking lots were either at or close to maximum capacity.

Heavy traffic is congesting areas in and around beach communities Tuesday afternoon and San Diego police urged people to ride-share or use public transportation if possible.

In particular, San Diego Police Department's traffic controllers closed off Fiesta Island by 1:25 p.m. as it had reached maximum capacity.

Police encouraged celebrators to explore other destinations or plan your visit accordingly.

