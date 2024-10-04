Albertsons, Vons to pay nearly $4M to settle allegations they overcharged California customers

Albertsons and Vons have agreed to pay nearly $4 million to resolve a civil complaint brought by prosecutors across the state — including the San Diego County District Attorney's Office — that alleged the grocery chains overcharged customers and engaged in false advertising.

The complaint alleged customers were charged more than their lowest advertised or posted prices on items. Other items had inaccurate weights on their labels, which meant certain items had less product inside the packages than was displayed, according to prosecutors.

The case filed in Marin County Superior Court was brought by the District Attorney's offices of San Diego, Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, Riverside, Sonoma and Ventura counties.

As part of the judgment reached between both sides, the grocers will be required to pay more than $3.2 million in civil penalties and nearly $750,000 to cover investigatory costs and support other consumer protection enforcement efforts. The judgment also prohibits Albertsons and Vons from engaging in false or misleading advertising.

A "Price Accuracy Program" has also been established, which allows customers to be compensated by up to $5 if they are overcharged.

"Consumers should be able to trust that the advertised weight of a food product is accurate," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, who said her office's Consumer Protection Unit "works to hold grocers accountable for meeting their obligations under the law."