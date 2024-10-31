San Diego Padres

After rallying past Padres in NLDS, Dodgers complete MLB postseason run with World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 Wednesday night to win the World Series.

By Todd Strain

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 28: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during Game 3 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

On Oct. 9, Petco Park was ready for a Padre party.

The San Diego Padres needed one more win in the National League Division Series to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That win never came. The Padres lost the final two games of the series, and their season came to an end a few days later.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers season came to an end — with the franchise's eighth World Series.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 of the World Series, winning the series 4 games to 1.

The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit in Game 5 thanks to a series of Yankee miscues. The five-run comeback tied for the fourth largest comeback in World Series history.

Freddie Freeman with four home runs and 12 RBIs was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.

Freddie Freeman discusses his tough year on and off the field and how it all was worth it after winning the World Series. Plus hear from Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Freidman, Mookie Betts and others.

San Diego Padres
