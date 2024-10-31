After rallying past Padres in NLDS, Dodgers complete MLB postseason run with World Series win

On Oct. 9, Petco Park was ready for a Padre party.
The San Diego Padres needed one more win in the National League Division Series to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That win never came. The Padres lost the final two games of the series, and their season came to an end a few days later.
2024 World Series:
On Wednesday, the Dodgers season came to an end — with the franchise's eighth World Series.
The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 of the World Series, winning the series 4 games to 1.
WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS. THEY NOT LIKE US. pic.twitter.com/8Cs75zh1Xe— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024
The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit in Game 5 thanks to a series of Yankee miscues. The five-run comeback tied for the fourth largest comeback in World Series history.
Freddie Freeman with four home runs and 12 RBIs was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.