After rallying past Padres in NLDS, Dodgers complete MLB postseason run with World Series win

On Oct. 9, Petco Park was ready for a Padre party.

The San Diego Padres needed one more win in the National League Division Series to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That win never came. The Padres lost the final two games of the series, and their season came to an end a few days later.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers season came to an end — with the franchise's eighth World Series.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 of the World Series, winning the series 4 games to 1.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS. THEY NOT LIKE US. pic.twitter.com/8Cs75zh1Xe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit in Game 5 thanks to a series of Yankee miscues. The five-run comeback tied for the fourth largest comeback in World Series history.

Freddie Freeman with four home runs and 12 RBIs was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.

Freddie Freeman discusses his tough year on and off the field and how it all was worth it after winning the World Series. Plus hear from Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Freidman, Mookie Betts and others.