After 60 Years in Hockey, Gulls Head Coach Roy Sommer Announces Retirement

When people refer to Roy Sommer as a hockey lifer, it's almost literally true.

“I started this career when I was six years old, and I have been in it ever since," says Sommer. "It's probably a time in my life to try other things."

San Diego's final game of the season in Colorado on Saturday night will be the final game of Sommer's illustrious career. As a head coach in the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks organizations the 66-year-old won an American Hockey League-record 828 games, a number that will be awfully difficult to top. He first laced up his skates six decades ago and has been part of a hockey team ever since.

As a player he made his NHL debut in 1981 and scored a goal in his first game with the Edmonton Oilers. Yes, his teammate was Wayne Gretzky. Sommer played in 741 professional games.

It was as a coach, though, that Sommer found his true calling. His teams always gave everything they had and his players always got better. Sommer helped more than 150 players graduate from the AHL to the National Hockey League, including several All-Stars. After 26 years behind the bench as a head coach Roy just thinks it's time for a change.

"I've done it a long time and I felt, my family felt, that maybe it's just time for somebody else to take the reigns and do the job. I'm not getting any younger," says Sommer.

46 years ago he and he bought some land in Montana where he and his wife plan to retire, which has more than a little bit to do with the timing of his decision.

"It's kind of a young man's country up in Montana. I live in the mountains. I enjoy fly fishing and getting on a drift boat and getting on horses and doing all that stuff that requires a young man's mentality," says Sommer. "I don't want to retire when I'm 75 and can't get around to do things I love to do."

After spending six decades doing one of the things he loves to do, it makes perfect sense that Roy would want to get around to a few other hobbies. But, he is under no illusion that he will always feel most comfortable with a hockey stick in his hands.

"I'm sure the game is still in me," says Sommer. "I don't know what I'm going to be like when training camp starts up in the fall. I'm sure I'm going to miss it. What a great life it's been."

Congratulations to a man who's lived one incredible life, and is about to embark on another.