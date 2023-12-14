Affordable housing development in San Ysidro to break ground

Housing developer National CORE, the San Diego Housing Commission, the county, and the city of San Diego will start construction on a four-story development with 100 affordable apartments on Thursday.

When completed, the Iris at San Ysidro will be a new transit-oriented affordable housing community with 27 one-, 32 two- and 36 three-bedroom apartment homes for families and individuals earning less than 60% of the area median income, a statement from National CORE reads.

Additionally, 15 homes will be reserved as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

National CORE and the city secured a $5 million state grant to revitalize a 1.8-acre park, repair streets and build a crosswalk that links the improvements to The Iris in September.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"As we build more affordable housing, we are also upgrading infrastructure and amenities around new homes," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria when the state grant was awarded. "Everyone deserves access to high-quality parks, community centers, efficient and safe transportation and other infrastructure that supports the needs of growing neighborhoods."

According to the developer, the city oversees the park restoration, sidewalk improvements and street work, which will include a high-intensity activated crosswalk -- triggered by pedestrians and which generates multiple alerts to drivers.

"The Iris at San Ysidro is a much-needed project that will provide 100 homes to families in need," said City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who represents San Ysidro. "This is a step in the right direction as we continue to build more housing units."

The community is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.