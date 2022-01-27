Aerial Footage Captures Aftermath of Collision During Chula Vista Car Chase

At least three people were hospitalized Thursday morning when a reckless driver collided with another vehicle while trying to evade authorities during a pursuit in the South Bay.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers were notified of a reckless driver just before 10 a.m. and located the suspect vehicle about 15 minutes later. When spotted near the intersection of J Street and Third Avenue, the driver in question refused to yield to law enforcement when instructed to do so, prompting a brief chase.



As officers pursued the vehicle, the driver turned onto H Street and collided with another driver.

A man and a woman in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The chase suspect was also hospitalized to be evaluated for any injuries and will be taken into custody afterward.

CVPD did not say what charges the driver could potentially face. The department also did not identify the driver.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 captured a hatchback and an SUV with heavy damage to their fronts, stalled against a concrete wall on the corner sidewalk near an intersection. At least seven police cruisers responded to the scene and two tow trucks were also on-site, ready to remove the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.