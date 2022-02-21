Action-Packed Forecast With Rain, Wind, Snow in Store for San Diego County

“The first half of the week is going to be wet and windy; It doesn’t matter where you are,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

San Diego County is in for a triple-whammy weather experience with rain, mountain snow and high winds to kick off the work week. Already, several warnings and an advisory are in effect for parts of the region due to the incoming storm.

NBC 7

Coastal communities are under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday, deserts face gusts up to 70 mph and are under a high wind warning and mountain regions are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday for overnight snow.

“For the rain, as far as the next couple of days are concerned, a chance for some showers around (Monday) and then late Tuesday night into Wednesday, that’s when we’re going to see the most rain,” Parveen said in her forecast.

NBC 7



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The storm brings the chance for thunderstorms around the region and the rain is expected to be widespread except for East County’s mountains, which are expected to get a blanket of snow.

“Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, that’s when we’re going to have the most mountain snow,” Parveen said. “Some of it is going to be pretty heavy and snow levels are going to be dropping very low.”

NBC 7

Mountain areas could potentially get the following snowfall:

3,000 to 4,000 feet – 1 inch

4,000 to 6,000 feet – 1 to 4 inches

6,000+ feet – 4 to 8 inches

“You can expect travel is going to be very hazardous,” Parveen warned. “Snow levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could be dropping to 2,000 feet. That is incredibly low. This is a very cold storm system.”