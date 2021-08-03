Accused Gunman Gets Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Shortly After Shooting: Escondido PD

A man accused of shooting and killing another man Sunday night near a North County restaurant was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he attempted to walk away from the area, the Escondido Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at 11:50 p.m. when officers were flagged down near the Sr. Taquito restaurant on Valley Parkway for a possible shooting. Witness told authorities that several men were involved in an argument that escalated into a fight.

During the fight, a man pulled out a handgun and opened fire, hitting at least one person.

As the alleged gunman began to walk away from the scene, he was hit by a car in a parking lot that quickly fled the area, Escondido police said. The accused shooter sustained serious injuries and was taken to Palomar Hospital. His identity has not been released since authorities are still investigating the matter.

The shooting victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Escondido resident Gulfrano Resendiz Ledesma, died of his injuries at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.