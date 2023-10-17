‘A deplorable situation': Grand jury report reveals street paving challenges in the City of San Diego

The City of San Diego has long been plagued with street paving woes. Now, a grand jury has filed a report on June 8, 2023 concerning those street paving challenges.

The report tilted “When Will My Street Be Paved? City of San Diego's Street Paving Challenges” reveals details from an investigation that dates back to 2006.

The report states a lack of funding as a major reason for the "deplorable" road conditions.

NBC 7 A grand jury report revealed a lack of funding to be the main reason for San Diego's "deplorable" road conditions. (NBC 7)

Neighbors in a South San Diego neighborhood complain that their streets are in disrepair.

“The street is in dire need of repair and in some areas, it has gone all the way down to the dirt. I’ve expressed my opinion in the past, but it has gotten worse over the years,” Patrick Dasis said.

"In some cases, it is a tripping hazard. There are some elderly folks on the street that have tripped while just pulling their trash cans in and out. My father who is 83 years old tripped and fell down and it is because of the potholes in the street," Dasis said.

Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council issued a joint response to the grand jury report.

In the report, the city agrees with some of the findings and recommendations — but disagrees with others.

Neighbors on Hermes Street in south San Diego are frustrated with their pockmarked roads. (NBC 7)

One of the recommendations that the city implemented is a “street repair projects and conditions ratings” website.

The city said many residents should be able to determine when their streets will be paved. The city has implemented the grand jury's recommendation that all streets in the City of San Diego be featured on the Get It Done website and that it include up-to-date paving information.

As it related to repairs on Hermes Street, some are still hoping the repairs happen sooner rather than later. Dasis says he would like to know when his street will be repaved.

"I’ve put in work orders through the Get It Done app and the work orders are closed out yet the work is not completed," Dasis said.

“The motto of the city is 'Get It Done,' you know, the 'Get It Done' app, so get it done, let’s see,” Dasis said.