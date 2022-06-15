daca

A Decade of DACA: A Middle-Class Launching Pad for Thousands Is at Risk

The 2012 Obama-era policy opened job and educational pathways to thousands of undocumented and mainly Latino young Americans. Ten years later, its future is tenuous

NBC Universal, Inc.

As a young girl raised in the U.S. who lacked legal status, Karla Mendoza Arana learned how to accept a limited future.

Mendoza Arana's dad was a chemical engineer in Peru and her mother was a pre-school teacher; both were pastors. But when they moved to the U.S., the couple, who were undocumented, worked at a warehouse, later switching to housekeeping.

For Mendoza Arana, her prospects changed when in 2012 President Barack Obama implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, allowing hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who were largely raised in the U.S. to apply to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported.

“I just remember all of us were instantly sobbing. We knew, especially my sister and I, our lives would be changing,” Mendoza Arana, 32, originally from Lima, Peru, told NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Supreme Court Jun 13

Justices Rule Against Detained Immigrants Seeking Release

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Jun 9

ICE to Consider Military Service in Deportation Cases

This article tagged under:

daca
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us