Your Corner: Grace & Nora's World

NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe reports in this Your Corner.

'Our Own Little World' Girl Teaches Friend to Dance

No need for words. That would pretty much describe the friendship between and 11-year-old girl and her 4-year-old friend who met at church.

Nora Van Leeuwen lives with Aicardi syndrome, a rare disorder which affects only about 4,000 people in the world according to government figures.

For Nora, it means daily seizures.

She’s been in and out of Rady Children’s hospital for various complications including pneumonia.

She’s non-verbal and needs a wheelchair most of the time.

So, Nora’s mom, Jesse, wasn’t sure dancing would ever be an option for her daughter.

Then she met a dance instructor named Becky Dean at church one Sunday.

“Becky, in her mind, was like 'Yeah, we’ll figure out dancing, whether she’s mobile or not,'” said Jesse.

Dean owns the Amazing Grace School of Performing Arts in Escondido and teaches a dance class for toddlers once a week.

She invited Nora to be a part of it.

“I just feel every child, especially young women need to feel strong, and powerful, and beautiful,” said Dean.

Dean’s 11-year-old daughter Grace helps out with the class and took to Nora immediately.

“I like having our own little world,” said Grace, “We can’t communicate with words, but we can communicate in dance.”

The two have choreographed dances together involving Nora’s chair. It’s become known as Grace & Nora’s World.

“What we marvel at is that they disappear into this place that we don’t understand,” said Dean.

And Nora’s mom says she can see the impact it’s having on her daughter.

“I think she brings her best,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to see her just being a kid, and that’s what we’re fighting for.”

Nora and Grace aren’t just dance partners. They’re friends off stage as well.

“I just enjoy spending time with Nora. It’s like a special connection that we have,” said Grace.

And they aren’t just learning dance together. They’re teaching others a lesson that applies almost anywhere.

“There’s really like no limit to what you can do,” said Grace. “You can find a way to make everything work.

If you’re interested in following Nora’s story, her mom started a blog here.

Also, the family wanted to recognize a family friend who composed the music for the dance featured in this story.

"Looking At" composed by Jacob Montague © Position Music 2015