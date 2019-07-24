It’s been two years since the launch of a female-led distillery in San Diego’s East Village and, now, the small business is shaking things up by adding brunch to its offerings.

You & Yours Distilling Co. – located at 1495 G. St. – quietly rolled out a new brunch service a couple of months ago. Last week, the distillery added more small bites to beef up its brunch menu, which is now available Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On the brunch lineup are dishes like Bloody Mary Toast, made with Y&Y Vodka-cured salmon, roasted tomato cream cheese, lemon zest, cherry tomatoes, and micro-celery. There’s also the Stuffed French Toast, which features a cherry jam and cream cheese filling, Corn Flakes crust and Provisional Gin cherry sauce.

Female-Led Distillery Opens in East Village

A new distillery opens Thursday in San Diego's East Village -- the first urban distillery in California. It's operated by USD graduate Laura Johnson, one of the country's few female lead distillers. NBC 7's Monica Garske shares Johnson's story and details about You & Yours Distilling Co. (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

Behind the bar in the 2,300-square-foot distillery and tasting room, brunch enthusiast will also find new cocktails such as the "Sunday Bunny," made with Y&Y’s signature Sunday Gin, carrot, ginger, turmeric, lemon and sparkling wine.

The "Wake Up & Slay" is a local collaboration with another crafty brand: it features Provisional Distiller’s Reserve Gin and Modern Times Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, plus orange and Topo Chico.

You & Yours – helmed by University of San Diego graduate Laura Johnson – opened in March 2017 with the distinction of being among the country’s few female-led distilleries, and the first of its kind in Southern California.

At that time, NBC 7 spoke with Johnson about the hurdles she faced making her distilling dreams come true and how she was eager to succeed in an industry historically-dominated by men.

"At the end of the day, I’m a distiller with a passion, who just happens to be a female," Johnson told NBC 7.

Johnson said she has long been fascinated by the process of distilling – the art, the care, the details.

Her vision to open a distillery came at a good time, just as the craft cocktail and craft spirits trend swept the restaurant and bar industry, including San Diego’s dining and drinking scene.

Today, You & Yours is part of the 13 local distilleries – and counting – that make up the San Diego Distillers Guild, a group founded in 2014 amid what the guild calls “America’s artisanal Renaissance,” a time when people are actively seeking local, independently-owned brands.

The You & Yours tasting room is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

