It’s been two years since the launch of a female-led distillery in San Diego’s East Village and, now, the small business is shaking things up by adding brunch to its offerings.
You & Yours Distilling Co. – located at 1495 G. St. – quietly rolled out a new brunch service a couple of months ago. Last week, the distillery added more small bites to beef up its brunch menu, which is now available Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On the brunch lineup are dishes like Bloody Mary Toast, made with Y&Y Vodka-cured salmon, roasted tomato cream cheese, lemon zest, cherry tomatoes, and micro-celery. There’s also the Stuffed French Toast, which features a cherry jam and cream cheese filling, Corn Flakes crust and Provisional Gin cherry sauce.
Behind the bar in the 2,300-square-foot distillery and tasting room, brunch enthusiast will also find new cocktails such as the "Sunday Bunny," made with Y&Y’s signature Sunday Gin, carrot, ginger, turmeric, lemon and sparkling wine.
The "Wake Up & Slay" is a local collaboration with another crafty brand: it features Provisional Distiller’s Reserve Gin and Modern Times Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, plus orange and Topo Chico.
You & Yours – helmed by University of San Diego graduate Laura Johnson – opened in March 2017 with the distinction of being among the country’s few female-led distilleries, and the first of its kind in Southern California.
At that time, NBC 7 spoke with Johnson about the hurdles she faced making her distilling dreams come true and how she was eager to succeed in an industry historically-dominated by men.
"At the end of the day, I’m a distiller with a passion, who just happens to be a female," Johnson told NBC 7.
Johnson said she has long been fascinated by the process of distilling – the art, the care, the details.
Her vision to open a distillery came at a good time, just as the craft cocktail and craft spirits trend swept the restaurant and bar industry, including San Diego’s dining and drinking scene.
Today, You & Yours is part of the 13 local distilleries – and counting – that make up the San Diego Distillers Guild, a group founded in 2014 amid what the guild calls “America’s artisanal Renaissance,” a time when people are actively seeking local, independently-owned brands.
The You & Yours tasting room is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Read more about Johnson’s journey into distilling in San Diego here.