Yearbook Reveals San Pasqual Language Teachers' 'Insensitive' Photos

Yearbooks released to seniors at San Pasqual High School in Escondido revealed to some what some employees were hiding in plain sight all year long.

Some students and parents were outraged when they saw World Language Department faculty donning sombreros and fake mustaches in their yearbook photos.

The teachers' names featured the titles Senor and Senora while employee Millie Laurs, who was photographed wearing a black beret and black sunglasses, was addressed Madame.

A statement released by the Escondido Unione High School District said the photos were taken in the beginning of the year for use as teacher ID photos.

Two Hispanic parents who spoke with NBC 7 said they weren't offended by the photos, opting to reserve judgement until finding out the intention of teachers.

“It doesn’t look offensive to me," parent Merced Juarez said. Olivia Olalde, fourth from the right in the list of pictures, was Juarez's son's Spanish teacher.

“She’s a very good teacher. She was very strict with them because she wanted them to learn Spanish, to learn the language," Juarez said.

Juarez said she recognized that the photos could have been an attempt by the teachers to celebrate Hispanic culture rather than shame it.

Parent Martin Reyes Garcia wasn't offended either, but saw how someone else might be.

“It could be [offensive] because it’s not just for Mexican people, it’s for all the Latino people who speak Spanish and they could feel like they’re trying to make fun of us," he said.

“San Pasqual High School takes pride in its rich history and diversity," SPHS Principal Principal Casas, said in the statement. "It is our intent to use this situation as a tool to remind students, as well as staff, to remember the impacts of their words and actions. We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure all students, families and staff feel welcome and valued.”

Casas, whose Twitter profile says he was born in Tijuana, Mexico, later tweeted that "Cultural appropriation is offensive, even if the intent is not to offend, and has no place in our school. We have a lot of work to do @EUHSD."

