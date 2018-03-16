Sexually Assault Victim Got Into Car She Thought Was Her Ride Share

Police are asking for the public's help identifying an unknown suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman who got into his car mistakenly.

The victim was leaving a business on University Avenue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when she approached a car parked in the street that she thought was her ride, according to investigators with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

When she asked the driver if he was her requested driver, he told her that he was.

The suspect drove away and physically and sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The man is described as about 40 years old with a receding hairline and a mustache. His car was described as dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with more informatuon on the identity or the location of the suspect is asked ot call Detective J. Margolis with SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2939, or the Criime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.



Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone with inofrmation that leads to the suspect's arrest.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.