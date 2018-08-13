A woman was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase across San Diego County. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A woman was detained by police late Sunday after leading police on a chase from Carlsbad to southeast San Diego, at times at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit began at about 10:30 p.m. when officers with the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) spotted a stolen car on Palomar Airport Road, CPD said.

The woman didn't pull over and instead sped off, running red lights and going 90 to 100 miles per hour on city streets.

Police said the driver merged onto southbound Interstate 5 and then onto I-805, where she exited on Imperial Avenue.

The car ran into some spike strips and lost control in the Lincoln Park area. The car ended up in the bushes but the woman took off on foot.

She was eventually taken down by a K9 unit and arrested, police said.

The woman was not identified and it was not clear what charges she would be facing.