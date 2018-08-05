Woman Killed in Vista Multi-Vehicle Crash

State Route 78 was shutdown for hours Sunday morning. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from Vista.

All traffic on westbound State Route 78 at Mar Vista Drive was diverted to Sycamore Avenue Sunday morning after a woman was killed in a fatal chain-reaction crash overnight, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled for unknown reasons around 2:15 a.m., hitting several other cars in the process.

At least four other people have been taken to the hospital for a variety of injuries.

It is uncertain what caused the deadly collision, what vehicle the woman was in or if alcohol or drugs played a role.

It is unclear when the freeway will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.