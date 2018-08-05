Woman Killed in Vista Multi-Vehicle Crash

All traffic on westbound State Route 78 at Mar Vista Drive was diverted to Sycamore Avenue Sunday morning after a woman was killed in a fatal chain-reaction crash overnight, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled for unknown reasons around 2:15 a.m., hitting several other cars in the process.
At least four other people have been taken to the hospital for a variety of injuries.
It is uncertain what caused the deadly collision, what vehicle the woman was in or if alcohol or drugs played a role.
It is unclear when the freeway will reopen.
The investigation is ongoing.