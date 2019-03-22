Victim of Deadly Hit-and-Run Near SDSU Was Visiting Daughter: PD

Victim of Deadly Hit and Run near SDSU Was Visitng Daughter

A woman hit by a car in the College area Friday evening has died, police confirmed.

The woman was hit on the 4800 block of College Avenue just south of Montezuma Road and San Diego State University at around 7:45 p.m.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman, fled the scene but returned within an hour, according to the San Diego Police Department Sgt. Leonard Flake.

Flake said the victim was a 48-year-old woman from out of state who was in San Diego visiting her daughter. Medics performed CPR on her at the scene of the crash before taking her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene were interviewing the driver to see why she drove away.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the accident, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

