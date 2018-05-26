Woman, Girl Hurt in Crash into Tree in Del Sur

A woman and an unrestrained girl were minorly hurt when the car they were in crashed into a tree Saturday in Del Sur, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Bing Crosby Boulevard and Camino Del Sur, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The 63-year-old woman was driving when, for unknown reasons, crashed into a tree, he said.

The woman was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and her 11-year-old female passenger, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, Bourasa said.

Both suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to SDPD.

Camino Del Sur was closed at San Dieguito Road to the east and Casey Glen to the west for about 2 1/2 hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.