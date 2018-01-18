Argument Near El Cajon Bus Bench Ends in Deadly Stabbing: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Argument Near El Cajon Bus Bench Ends in Deadly Stabbing: PD

Alaya Jenkins, 23, is accused of stabbing a woman several times Tuesday near a bus bench on West Madison Avenue in El Cajon

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 3:12 PM PST on Jan 18, 2018

    A San Diego woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing another woman during an argument near a bus bench in El Cajon this week, police confirmed.

    On Tuesday, at around 3 p.m., a driver and passenger pulled over near a bus bench on West Madison Avenue. The passenger – a woman whose name has not yet been released by police – got out of the car with her pit bull.

    The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said the woman got out to confront another woman, San Diego resident Alaya Jenkins, 23. As the women argued, police said Jenkins pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

    The victim got back into the car and was driven to a local hospital where she died, police said. Jenkins fled the scene.

    ECPD Lt. Walt Miller confirmed Thursday that Jenkins had been arrested for the deadly stabbing Wednesday as she walked from a hotel near Travelodge Drive in El Cajon. She was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    Miller said Jenkins and the victim knew one another, but details of their relationship remain unknown.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on this case can call the ECPD at (619) 579-3320.

