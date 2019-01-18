After nearly a week of showers that brought inches of rain to San Diego County, the region will dry up for a week and a half of sunshine, according to forecasters.

A series of storms swept across California's west coast, moving from north to south and bringing up to two inches of snow and more than five inches of rain to San Diego's mountains.

Coastal cities and inland valleys also received several inches of rain and even the deserts saw more than a half-inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

But the last in a series of storms has, for the most part, moved out of the region Friday morning and San Diego can expect to see 10 days of dry, sunny and warm conditions, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Rain Soaks County, Creates Pothole Problems

(Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

"You can get rid of the umbrella for today, and for the weekend, and for next week. In fact, for the next 10 days, we don’t have rain in the forecast," Parveen said.

High surf will still be a factor Friday before the storm fully moves away from San Diego. The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory through Saturday at 4 a.m. as sets average 7 to 11 feet at local beaches. Some waves may even reach 14 feet.

The advisory also warns of strong rip currents that could create a drowning risk for swimmers. There is the possibility for coastal flooding, something the city of Imperial Beach is bracing for.

The rainy start to the year has already improved drought conditions in California, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the state is out of the "extreme drought" level.

In San Diego, the amount received since Jan. 1 was already above average for this far into the New Year, according to Parveen.

Here are some of the most significant rainfall totals for the week's series of storms as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Rain Starts Early, Keeps Going All Day in North County

(Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

Palomar Mountain: 4.59 inches

Julian: 3.56 inches

La Jolla: 3.54 inches

Fallbrook: 2.62 inches

San Onofre: 2.33 inches

Mt. Laguna: 1.99 inches

Oceanside: 1.89 inches

Escondido: 1.82 inches

Santee: 1.74 inches

Ramona: 1.52 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 1.34 inches

Encinitas: 1.33 inches

Kearny Mesa: 1.23 inches

Poway: 1.19 inches

Solana Beach: .95 inches

San Ysidro: .74 inches

Borrego Springs: .64 inches