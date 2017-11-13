Water Main Break in Escondido

The break near S Juniper Street and E 5th Avenue in Escondido was gushing for more than two hours Monday morning.

A broken water main caused a sinkhole and geyser in Escondido early Monday.

The geyer is shooting about 25 feet high into the air, at Chesnut Drive and Chestnut Street.

Workers with the water department are working to shut the water off.



Escondido police issued a sig alert for the area at 3:40 a.m., while workers make repairs.

No other information was available.

