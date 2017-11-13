Water Main Break in Escondido - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Water Main Break in Escondido

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The break near S Juniper Street and E 5th Avenue in Escondido was gushing for more than two hours Monday morning.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    A broken water main caused a sinkhole and geyser in Escondido early Monday.

    The geyer is shooting about 25 feet high into the air, at Chesnut Drive and Chestnut Street.

    Workers with the water department are working to shut the water off. 

    Escondido police issued a sig alert for the area at 3:40 a.m., while workers make repairs.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices