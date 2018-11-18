Vista Man on the Run After Allegedly Stabbing Wife, Daughter

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man in Vista who allegedly stabbed his wife and daughter Sunday evening.

The man allegedly stabbed his wife in the back around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Corvalla Drive, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs said.

The 55-year-old man was armed with a knife, has no shirt on and was wearing brown shorts, she said.

A sheriff's helicopter was circling around the neighborhood searching for the man.

It was unclear what led up to the stabbing, Baggs said. The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone who may have seen the man was urged to call 911.

