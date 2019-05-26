Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing Van Into Clairemont Home

A van crashed into a Clairemont home. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more on the driver who was arrested. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man suspected of driving under the influence crashed a van into a Clairemont home Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Mount Gaywas Drive near Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

John was just about to go to bed when he heard “a screech and a crash.”

The van went up the street curb, through the front yard, and collided with the corner of the house. From footage of the wreckage, it appeared the driver also crashed into a red truck parked on the street outside John’s home.

“I don’t know how he made it through the tree, but somehow, he made it past the tree and into the house,” John said.

The van hit an electrical box, and San Diego Gas and Electric responded to the scene to repair the damage, police said.

John said the driver tried to back out of the crash site but couldn’t. The debris also made it difficult for the man to get out of the van.

“The car was smoking. He stumbled out and came out -- he was bleeding a little bit,” John said.

The driver sustained a cut on his face, but no major injuries, authorities said.

He was arrested and now faces charges of DUI.

The residents were not injured, SDPD said; however, the Red Cross was called to help them deal with the stress of fixing their home and next steps.

John called the whole thing “kind of crazy.”

No other information was available.

