USS Midway Tour Ranks High Among Travelers: Trends Report

A tour of the USS Midway Museum along San Diego’s scenic waterfront ranks high among experiences that U.S. travelers enjoy – right up there with big East Coast attractions.

On Tuesday, travel website TripAdvisor revealed a round-up of travel trends that included the “Most Popular Experiences” in the U.S. among global jet- setters.

A “skip-the-line” pass to the USS Midway Museum ranked No. 4 on the list, just behind tours in Chicago and New York City. The attraction was one of two West Coast tours on the list; the other was a tour of Northern California’s wine country.

According to TripAdvisor, the “skip-the-line” pass to the USS Midway Museum – which costs between $18 (on sale) and $23 (normal price) – allows visitors to proceed straight to the front gate for admission. The pass includes an audio tour available in different languages, plus access to all 60+ exhibits at the museum.

Looking at stats from 2017, TripAdvisor said historical and heritage tours are trending among travelers and are the fastest-growing “experience category” for both global and U.S. travelers.

The list that the USS Midway Museum landed on also included, in order:

Chicago Architecture River Cruise

Empire State Building Tickets

NYC One World Observatory: Skip-the-Line

New York City PASS

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Guided Tour

Skydeck Chicago: Admission

Big Bus New York Hop-On, Hop-Off

9/11 Memorial Museum Admission

Napa and Sonoma Wine Country Tour

This isn't the first time travelers have gravitated toward the USS Midway Museum.

In September 2017, TripAdvisor said travelers had named the long-serving U.S. Navy aircraft carrier-turned-museum one of the top museums in the United States.

The USS Midway Museum was established as a nonprofit organization in 1992, and opened as a museum in San Diego in June 2004. The Midway turned 72 years old on Sept. 10, 2017.

Visitors are invited to enter the floating city at sea and walk in the footsteps of the 225,000 Navy sailors who worked and lived on the Midway over its service life, exploring the galleys and sleeping quarters aboard the carrier.

The museum features more than 60 exhibits and a collection of 29 restored aircraft. Visitors can enjoy a self-guided audio tour, narrated by USS Midway sailors, and also test out two flight simulators.

It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). General admission at the gate costs $23 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, $17 for students, $10 for retired military (with valid ID), $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for children age 5 and younger. Active duty military service members and law enforcement get in free, with a valid ID.

Admission includes the Docent-led Island Tour – on the superstructure above the flight deck – open to visitors who are at least 42-inches tall.