UC San Diego Health has opened a clinic in Eastlake as part of a strategy to open more satellite sites.

The location — at 2295 Otay Lakes Rd. — offers walk-in care, including for coughs, colds, sprains, health screenings, simple fractures and school health screenings. Primary care will be added there later this year.

San Diego hospital systems like UC San Diego Health are investing heavily in outpatient clinics, in a bid to counteract softening inpatient volumes — and increase convenience.

“We have been expanding into neighborhoods from North County to East County to ensure that we are there when our patients — and our own team members — need us," said Patty Maysent, CEO. "Whether it's for a routine physical or something more complex, with more locations and more doctors, patients have more options for same-day care, urgent care or primary care that's closer to home. We know that when you feel better, life is better."

Earlier this year UC San Diego opened a clinic in Encinitas.