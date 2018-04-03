Businesses Singed After Truck Bursts Into Flames in Point Loma

Firefighters made quick work of a truck fire in Point Loma early Tuesday, saving several businesses from catching fire.

A truck ignited in flames outside a two-story building in the 4200 block of Voltaire Street at about 4 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) said.

Crews arrived on scene and began tackling the fire as it engulfed the truck. Some flames singed the outside wall of the building but firefighters halted the spread before it could cause significant damage to the structure.

It was unclear what caused the truck to ignite in flames.

The building's owner, Mike Ramos, was notified of the fire and went to the scene to inspect the damage.

"We’re just grateful that the fire department got here so quick, was able to handle it," Ramos said. "Very little damage really, I mean, other than that truck."

The building housed an auto repair shop, a bar and a roofing company.

No other information was available.

