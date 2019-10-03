Tracking the Padres Managerial Search

It is arguably the biggest offseason in club history. And it features perhaps the most important managerial search the Padres have ever had.

With Andy Green out, and Rod Barajas hanging in the balance, A.J. Preller is looking for the next skipper to lead his club. One he hopes will help the club reach its potential beginning in 2020, with the hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Here's what is being said about the Padres pursuit of a new skipper. Be sure to return to this page for updates as the search continues.

Wednesday October 2nd:

#Padres expected to hire a manager with @MLB managerial experience, according to multiple people I spoke with this week. One option: Buck Showalter worked with A.J. Preller in Texas and managed Manny Machado (with considerable success) in Baltimore. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 2, 2019

According to MLB Networks Jon Morosi, experience is a key attribute the team is looking for in its next manager. Buck Showalter would fit that mold. He has 20 years of experience, most recently with the Orioles where he saw Manny Machado develop into one of the game's best players. He was fired after the 2018 season. While in Texas from 2003-2006 he spent time working alongside A.J. Preller.

Monday September 30th:

Brad Ausmus' firing by the Los Angeles Angels, as @Buster_ESPN first reported, clears the way for Joe Maddon to return to the Angels, the team for whom he worked for 30 years. While it's not a fait accompli, a number of sources believe Maddon to the Angels is likely to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2019

This could be part of a domino effect that impacts the Padres search. Joe Maddon would no doubt be a top candidate for San Diego's opening. He also has deep ties to the Angels, and a home in the L.A. area. The Angels and Padres are considered the most likely landing spots for Maddon.

Thursday September 26th:

ESPN reported that Moises Alou has taken himself out of consideration for the Padres job. Alou has been a special assistant in the organization since 2015. Just as he did four years ago, Alou declined to interview. He cited family obligations, specifically the care of his eight-year-old daughter, as the reason for his decision. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Alou was viewed as a strong candidate for the job.