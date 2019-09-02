Blackout Darkens Most of Tijuana, Parts of Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada

Most of Tijuana, Mexico and some residents in Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate were without power Monday, according to Tijuana Fire Director José Luis Jiménez.

According to information from Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the National Center for Energy Control suspended power in an effort to maintain stability of the national supply following a failure at a plant in Mexicali.

Twenty-two percent of users in the state of Baja California were impacted, according to the CFE.

Full restoration was expected by 8:30 p.m., according to Jiménez. As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the CFE's website said its staff was still working to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

By around 4:30 p.m., 80 percent of the city of Tijuana was reported without electricity, and at 6:30 p.m. the CFE reported 50 percent were still without power.

Jiménez said two cases of people being trapped in an elevators were reported in the Zona Río area.

The City of Ensenada issued a statement that also reported various areas of the municipality were without electricity due to a major power failure.

The Tijuana Police Department asked drivers to use caution at traffic lights to avoid accidents.

No other information was available.

