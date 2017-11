In San Diego County, 66 people were arrested by the California Highway Patrol for driving under the influence between the day before Thanksgiving and Sunday morning. That number is up 14 from last year.

Statewide, 965 people were arrested for DUI, up 167 from 2016.

Statewide, there were 44 fatalities. In 2016, there were 36 deaths. There was one death in San Diego over the extended holiday weekend, down from four last year.