Teen Shot at 47th Street Trolley Stop in Lincoln Park

A teenager was shot at the 47th Street trolley stop in Lincoln Park Sunday morning, San Diego police confirmed.

SDPD responded to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. and found the victim, a 15 or 16-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Police said there may have been two vehicles driving away from the area at the time of the shooting -- a dark-colored sedan or a grey Jeep Cherokee-style SUV.

SDPD said they do not have any suspect information at this time, and said the victim was uncooperative in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

