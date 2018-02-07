Teen Killed in I-15 Crash Identified as Man, 19, from Menifee

A man killed in a crash on Interstate 15 on Sunday has been identified as a 19-year-old from Menifee, California.

Police say Drew Alford was killed when the BMW he was riding in lost control and struck the center divider in HOV lanes of I-15 just north of Mira Mesa Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the car struck the median, swerved to the right and then struck the median a second time before it came to a stop.

The impact threw Alford, who was unrestrained, from inside the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers of the BMW were taken to the hospital.



