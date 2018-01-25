A rendering, courtesy of Sycuan Casino, of the 12-story hotel and resort set to open in 2019.

San Diego’s Sycuan Casino is looking to fill more than 700 new jobs as it moves forward with a $226 million expansion project on a 12-story hotel and resort.

Sycuan Casino said Wednesday it plans to host a series of job fairs later this year for positions in the hotel, food and beverage and casino divisions. During the first half of this year, Sycuan will focus on hiring for departmental leadership positions, including a current opening for a new director of sales. Updates on these open jobs will be posted on Sycuan’s website and social media accounts.

In late March 2017, Sycuan broke ground on its ambitious project to build a 12-story, 300-room hotel and resort adjacent to its existing casino east of El Cajon.

The 500,000-square-foot expansion includes new gaming space, restaurants, meeting and conference spaces, a pool, gardens and a lazy river. Sycuan said the project is on track to open in early 2019.

Sycuan Casino – which opened as a small “bingo palace” in 1983 – underwent another major renovation in 2012. The casino features 2,000 slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, a buffet, a sports bar and grill and the 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close.