Suspected DUI Driver Hits Parked Car Causing Chain Reaction Damage

A suspected DUI driver crashed into at least one parked car in National City Thursday causing a chain reaction of collisions that damaged more vehicles.

National City police said a female driver in a Honda SUV first rear-ended a red Toyota, shoved it into a Mercedes which was then slammed against another car.

The owner of the Toyota told NBC 7 she is a full-time rideshare driver and will be out of work until she can get her car fixed or replaced.

NCPD said neighbors saw the driver trying to flee the scene but stopped her until officers arrived.

The driver and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A third passenger fled the scene on foot, NCPD said.

Several opened beer cans were seen on a seat inside Honda.

No other information was available.

