Suspect Vandalizes Kensington Homes With Fire Extinguisher

Victims in Kensington are still trying to understand what happened after their homes were vandalized by someone spraying a fire extinguisher into their open windows Thursday night.

Mia Mogavero was doing homework at her kitchen table Thursday night with the door open when someone walked up to her doorway.

Mogavero tells NBC 7 they sprayed for of couple seconds, filling her living room area completely with retardant.

She took a picture and sent it to her friend. "My friend looked at the picture and was like 'oh your house is gray, I didn’t know you had gray floors, and I said I don’t, I have wood floors."

Mogavero says she was also watching her friend's dog for the night. When the suspect started spraying into her home, she grabbed the dog and locked it in the kitchen because she didn’t know if it was a poisonous chemical being sprayed. "I’m lucky that I have no damage, I’m lucky nothing was stolen, I’m lucky I was able to not get hurt, nothing was poisonous, like he didn’t put chemicals in there."

Her neighbor, Cristyn Chandler, also recalls the night. “I was just sitting on my couch and I heard this loud noise." She got up to check on her neighbor as soon as she heard the fire alarms going off next door.

"It’s just all white and I look at the floor and it’s completely white. So my brain's trying to rationalize it, and I’m like did she put sand on the floor for the dog?" Chandler tells NBC 7.

Karen Trudelle, another victim, woke up in the middle of the night to use her bathroom and found it covered in retardant. “I went to go use the bathroom and I was like 'wait a minute what is this?'"

Trudelle tells NBC 7 the person sprayed in through her bathroom window. "It was just open to get air. We always leave it open, it’s hot. You know, we're in a small apartment, we need air."

The fire retardant covered her bathroom. She says she had to buy new toothbrushes, floor mats, makeup, and they’re calling in a plumber because the drains are backed up with the remnants.

Trudelle called 911 immediately, and they investigated the mess. “They told me they thought it was a fire extinguisher, and the next day I get home from work and the neighbors tell me, ‘oh there’s a fire extinguisher under the stairs.'"

Police are still looking into the person behind these attacks. Trudelle and Mogavero are just two of many homes sprayed by the fire extinguisher Thursday night.







