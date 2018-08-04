3 in Custody Following Pursuit, Brief Manhunt in Rancho Peñasquitos

Three suspects were in custody Saturday night following a rollover crash that triggered a brief manhunt in Rancho Peñasquitos, police said.

Police were chasing the suspects when their car crashed and overturned around 8:30 p.m. at the 14500 block of Peñasquitos Drive near the Peñasquitos Lutheran Church.

One suspect got out of the car and fled, the other two were still in the car and were taken into custody, San Diego Police Department said.

The three are suspected in a strong-arm robbery nearby, police said.

The suspect that fled was spotted and taken into custody a short time later, police said.

No other information was available.

