Suspect Bit by K9 and Detained in Valley Center Pursuit

A pursuit ended when the suspect was bitten by a K9 and detained in Valley Center Wednesday, confirmed deputies.

The chase began when a driver failed to yield to a deputy just after 2 p.m. The deputy took off in pursuit on Banbury Drive by Westrose Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff Department (SDSO).

He later located the suspect on Charlan Road at about 2:30 p.m. Deputies said that's where the suspect stopped his car and tried to run away.

The K9 was deployed and bit the man, who was hospitalized and taken into custody. His identity was not yet released.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.