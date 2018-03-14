'Enough Is Enough': San Diego Students Join US Walkout

At Westview High School in the Poway Unified School District, students remembered the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. The San Diego-area school was one of many local campuses that took park in the National School Walkout on March 14, 2018. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Students at several high school campuses in San Diego County participated in a day of protest Wednesday, calling for safer schools one month to the day after the deadly shooting in Florida.

The more than 3,000 walkouts were organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March, which brought hundreds of thousands to Washington, D.C., last year.

Images: San Diego Schools Partake in National Walkout



The group urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Parkland High School shooting.

At Patrick Henry High School in San Carlos, chairs were set out - one for each of the victims. One student speaker encouraged classmates to take the time to talk with someone new as part of the movement. The school was also giving students time to register to vote if they were 18 or preregister to vote if they were 16 or older.

In University City, 17 trees at Standley Middle School have been dedicated to the victims of the Florida school shooting.

Students at Point Loma High School walked out of classes at 10 a.m. and gathered on the school's football field.





At Westview High School, students gathered to remember the Parkland victims and held signs saying "I want to read books not eulogies" and "Enough is enough."

At Santana High School, students gathered in the grassy area in the middle of campus in a show of support for the national movement.

Watch Live Watch: Student Walkouts in Cities Across the US

At Del Norte High School, students walked out chanting "Enough is enough."





At El Camino High School, students set up a memorial for the Parkland Victims on the grass outside a classroom, City News Service reported. Seventeen stakes were driven into the ground, with the photos and names of each victim attached. Below the photos, students put 14 backpacks, each with a personalized touch. There were soccer balls, a basketball and pom poms. A football and an apple were placed by the photo of Parkland football coach and educator Chris Hixon.





At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where 17 people were killed by a former student — students filed outside at 10 a.m. local time and gathered to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 massacre. After holding a moment of silence, speakers addressed fellow classmates and faculty members, and warned inactive lawmakers to "keep in mind that many of us will vote this November and many more will flood the polls in 2020."

Students Stage Walkouts Across the US

Students in cities like Chicago, San Diego, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and across the Bay Area, from the elementary to college level either participated or are expected to take part.

Some schools applauded students for taking a stand or at least tolerated the walkouts, while others threatened discipline.

National Walkout: West Hills High School

Across the nation, students participated Wednesday in the National School Walkout, including students at West Hills High School in Santee. (Published 7 minutes ago)

National Walkout: Santana High School