Street Racing and Crash Caught on Camera Near 4S Ranch

Video captured from the home surveillance camera of a 4S Ranch resident shows two cars lining up to race on 4 Gee Road.

A surveillance camera captured a street race that ended in a crash near 4S Ranch Monday and a student getting on a bus for school witnessed the collision.

A camera set up outside of a resident’s home on 4 Gee Road between Lavender Star Road and Camino Santa Fe captured two vehicles lined up at 8:34 a.m. on Monday, May 21.

In the video, a black compact car is stopped in one lane of traffic and a black pickup truck with an American flag flying in the bed of the truck is lined up next to the car.

The two vehicles drive down the road at the same time.

The resident who captured the video said his son attends the nearby middle school and was getting on a bus when there was a collision.

His son took a picture with his phone of what the father said is one of the racing vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol was called to investigate the collision and is recommending misdemeanor charges for racing, contributing to or assisting in a street race for the two drivers, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.