Storm Could Further Delay Reopening of Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Rainy weather could cause further delay in reopening Jimmy Durante Boulevard, a critical road in Del Mar.

The street was shut down in April after a bluff collapsed, and city workers will be taking extra precautions this weekend.

Workers are covering the hillside with plastic to prevent the rain from soaking it, which could weigh down the top soil and lead to more earth sliding below. Crews have found fractures in the bluff and are worried they’ll buckle under pressure.

The road has been closed for nearly three weeks, and the city is planning to reopen it by the end of the month barring in weather-related setbacks.

The city says they still don't know what caused the collapse in the first place. Some residents are worried about the potential danger it poses to the public.