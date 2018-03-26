A stock image of the inside of a Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a hiring fair to staff a new store opening soon on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The company is looking to hire 150 people from cashiers and deli clerks to those people who can staff the meat counter and vitamin sections of their store.

Recruiters will be holding interviews at the Four Points Sheraton San Diego on Aero Drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair should bring a copy of their resume. Snagajob is organizing the hiring fair.

The store will be located at 8142 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126.

Construction is underway at Sprouts No. 430 which is slated to open May 9.