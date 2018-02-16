Sprouts Seeks to Fill 120 Jobs at New Mira Mesa Store - NBC 7 San Diego
Sprouts Seeks to Fill 120 Jobs at New Mira Mesa Store

The new grocery store is located at 8142 Mira Mesa Blvd. and will open on May 9

By Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    Sprouts Farmers Market
    A stock image of the inside of a Sprouts Farmers Market.

    Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new location in Mira Mesa this spring and the company is looking to fill approximately 120 full and part-time jobs at the store.

    Construction is underway at Sprouts No. 430, the grocery store taking shape at 8142 Mira Mesa Blvd. at the Mira Mesa Mall. The store will open on May 9 at 7 a.m. sharp, offering the chain’s fresh, natural and organic foods.

    The company said employment opportunities at the 31,000-square-foot store include department managers and assistant managers, as well as clerks in the produce, meat, seafood, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care departments. Cashiers, courtesy clerks and other positions will also need to be filled. Those looking to apply can visit the careers section on the Sprouts website or, for non-managerial roles, call (866) 925-2396.

    Sprouts, with its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, opened its first store in 2002. Today, the chain employs more than 27,000 team members in its nearly 300 stores spanning 15 states. In San Diego County, Sprouts locations span from Carlsbad and Encinitas to Clairemont, La Mesa, Santee and more.

