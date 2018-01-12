A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store in Spring Valley and deputies have few answers. The incident has locals worried for their safety. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

A Spring Valley man was shot and killed outside a grocery store last week and now, San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking for any information to find the person responsible.

Aurice J. Turk, 25, of Spring Valley died from a gunshot wound he suffered on Jan. 5, outside of a grocery store at Campo Road and Bonita Street.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting a fight outside of the Albertson’s supermarket. The caller told deputies that several men were fighting and a possible gunshot was heard.

Deputies found a man suffering from a critical gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital by the San Miguel Fire Department but died a short time later, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

On Friday, deputies identified the victim as Turk and said the cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Several people were seen running from the area of the fight at the time of the shooting. The SDSO said detectives want to speak with those potential witnesses.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.